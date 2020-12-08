American Airlines is first to offer at-home tests for passengers traveling domestically

MIAMI – Beginning Wednesday, American Airlines will be offering at-home tests through LetsGetChecked to passengers traveling to any U.S. city, state or territory that has COVID-19 travel restrictions.

According to a news release from American Airlines, the airline is the first to expand access to at-home testing for customers traveling domestically.

Tests will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for travel starting Saturday, Dec. 12.

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for American Airlines. “As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience.”

Airline officials said they will continue to work with LetsGetChecked to expand domestic testing as state testing requirements evolve during the pandemic.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures,” said Peter Foley, CEO and Founder of LetsGetChecked. “Our at-home COVID-19 test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to travel during this challenging time.”

Below is a list of current U.S. cities, states and territories with COVID-19 travel restrictions:

Alaska

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Chicago

Hawaii

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New York

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Vermont

Click here for more information about the at-home tests.