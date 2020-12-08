Coronavirus tests now being offered to airline travelers ahead of scheduled flights

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Airports and airlines are now offering COVID-19 testing to travelers before they board their flights in an effort to help people feel safer about flying this holiday season.

At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport crews worked Tuesday to set up a new testing site that will be available to travelers starting Wednesday morning.

American Airlines is also set to offer at-home coronavirus test kits to passengers who opt-in.

The American Airlines kit will cost $129 and travelers will do their own nasal swab to send back three days before their flight in order to receive their results before takeoff. But some worry one negative test could give about a false sense of security.

The CDC is urging Americans not to travel at all, if possible.

“No, it doesn’t make me feel safer,” said traveler Amy Johnson. “Some people are at high risk and I think for the high risk people, that’s probably a good idea and would give them comfort.”