Elderly woman dies after crashing car into tree in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade roadway was blocked off with police tape Tuesday morning after an elderly woman crashed her car into a tree.

Sky 10 was above the area of Southwest 117th Avenue near 195th Street in the South Miami Heights neighborhood and spotted a yellow tarp covering the victim’s body, which was next to a black car with heavy front-end damage.

Police said the driver ran off the road and struck a tree around 9:30 a.m.

Heartbroken family members went to the scene, trying to find out what happened.

The victim’s granddaughter identified the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as her grandmother, 81-year-old Olga Choza.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to remove the body so it can be taken in for an autopsy.

It’s unclear where Choza was going to or coming from.

Police are working to uncover the circumstances that led to the collision.