Man wanted for robbing 40+ stores up and down South Florida, detectives say

(Photos via Broward Crime Stoppers and the Associated Press)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Have you seen this man? Authorities say he has committed over 40 thefts at Target and Home Depot stores throughout South Florida over the past three months.

Jose Luis Cruz Jr. is accused of taking over $80,000 in value from the stores since Sept. 26, investigators say.

You could take home $3,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

The stores that have been hit are located in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

If you have information, you are asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org. Tips can be made anonymously.