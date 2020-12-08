Many left empty-handed after 500 Publix gift cards handed out in Miami

MIAMI – People lined up early Tuesday for the chance of receiving a $250 gift card to Publix, which were being given out to those who have experienced hardship and food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The giveaway was held at the Little Haiti soccer park on Northeast Second Avenue.

It began at 8 a.m., but within 10 or 15 minutes, organizers were already announcing that they were out of gift cards.

Hundreds of people braved the cold weather to get their hands on one of the much-needed Publix gift cards, which are being funded thanks to some federal grant money from the U.S. CARES Act.

This is the second week that the city of Miami has been handing out these cards to residents who’ve experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

But just like last week’s event over at Regatta Park, event organizers ran out of cards not long after the distribution started.

In all, 500 gift cards were given away Tuesday with a little more than 100 gift cards going to people who did not get one last week.

Everyone else, however, was not too pleased to leave empty handed, especially after getting up so early.

“It doesn’t make sense to do 500 cards when you know at least 1,000 (people are coming out.) Come on, now,” one man said. “You got people getting out of their beds at 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning for nothing.”

It’s pretty clear by the crowds alone that there is still a big need for help in the community.

Residents who wish to receive one of the gift cards must first sign an affidavit proclaiming their need and apply online to receive the gift card.

They also must prove that they live in the city of Miami.

Another gift card distribution event will take place next Tuesday.