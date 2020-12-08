Officers search for man after knockout blow to South Beach pedestrian

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – One minute, Cesar Martinez was waiting for his turn to cross the road in South Beach. The next, he was on the ground bleeding. He said the recent attack was unexpected.

Surveillance video at a Walgreens on Alton Road at 10th Street, where Martinez bought shampoo, shows the attacker approach Martinez.

“Somebody came from behind and hit me in the head, so the next time I was on the floor, I was bleeding,” Martinez said.

Martinez, 70, briefly lost consciousness and broke his nose when his head hit the pavement. A witness of the Nov. 21st attack rushed to help Martinez, while another witness followed and filmed the attacker.

“Why did you do that?” The witness asked.

The suspect raised his arms and didn’t say anything.

Witnesses said this man punched a 70-year-old pedestrian on Nov. 21st in South Beach. (MBPD)

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took Martinez to Mount Sinai Hospital. Miami Beach police officers are asking anyone with information about Martinez’s attacker to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

MBPD post on Facebook