Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near nursing home in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Tuesday morning in Hialeah Gardens.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. near a nursing home in the 8300 block of West Okeechobee Road.

A spokesman from the Hialeah Gardens Police Department told Local 10 News it was unclear whether a second vehicle was involved that fled the scene.

He said the incident is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department, which is standard for all death investigations in Hialeah Gardens.

No other details were immediately released.