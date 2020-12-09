As temperatures drop, remember to be safe when using heaters

MIAMI – South Floridians are finding ways to stay warm as the cold weather moves in, and that means turning on heaters for the first time in ages.

Temperatures in the 40s means South Florida is throwing on those layers.

The abnormal weather has many bundled up, but others are happy to feel the change in the air.

Anyone who decides to turn up the heat should remember to clean out their vents.

A family of eight, including two children, are displaced after turning on the heater in their Miami home on 32nd Avenue and Flagler Tuesday night.

After turning on the heater, they smelled smoke and called 911.

Captain Ignatius Carroll with Miami Fire and Rescue asked South Floridians to please be careful if they have a space heater or are using their home central air.

“What we’ve noticed with space heater is a lot of the time the fires are caused by not properly managing your space heater,” said Capt. Carroll. “If you knock the space heater over, the heat that is coming from the space heater can touch something like the carpet, can touch your drapes, and it can (fire) catch rather quickly.”

The Red Cross is providing the family a place to stay for the night. Fortunately, none one was hurt.