Horse rescued after being stolen from Miami-Dade farm

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner is thankful that his stallion was recovered alive and in good condition after it was stolen in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

A horse rescue group says it saved multiple horses, including Raul Ramos’. He knows that many horses that are taking from this area are slaughtered and sold for their meat on the black market.

Whoever took Ramos’ horse broke in through his neighbor’s farm. He credits his neighbors and the local horse community for getting the word out.

The SPCA says that Ramos’ horse and two other animals were recovered near 203rd Street and 198th Avenue.

“We need help because this is a continuing situation that we have,” he said. “We don’t know if our horses are going to be out there in the morning when we get up. ... Somebody has to take care of this situation.”

Ramos says he has opened up a police report with Miami-Dade police.