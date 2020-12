SARASOTA, Fla. – A Florida man has found a badly decomposing body inside a trash can.

The unidentified man told the Manatee County Sheriff’s office he’d been holding the 55-gallon container for a friend who promised to retrieve it later.

But the friend never returned and after about two months, the man smelled a foul odor and opened the container.

The sheriff’s office is investigating to identify the remains and how that person died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.