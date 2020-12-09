Man shot while stopped at red light in North Miami after car pulled up and someone opened fire

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police in North Miami are investigating a shooting.

According to authorities, the victim was in his vehicle with at least one other passenger and stopped at the intersection of North Miami Avenue and NW 125th Street.

Another car pulled up beside them, and a person in the second car fired a gun, striking the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Authorities are working to obtain a description of the shooter’s vehicle and possibly a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Miami Police Department of Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.