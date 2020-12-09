Miami home begins to fill with smoke after family turns on heater

MIAMI – A small fire sparked at a home in Miami Tuesday night after the family turned on the central A/C heater, authorities confirmed.

The fire occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at 21 NW 32nd Ave.

According to Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll, firefighters arrived at the home to find light smoke coming from several windows and doors as residents were evacuating the house.

The owner told authorities that a family member had turned on the central A/C heater and smoke began to fill the home within minutes.

“Firefighters used a thermal imaging device to find a significant amount of heat just above the air duct,” Carroll said in an email.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but Carroll said a moderate amount of smoke had traveled throughout the home.

Those inside the home at the time were evaluated by paramedics, but none required medical attention.

Carroll said a family of eight, including six adults and two children, were displaced from the home and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.