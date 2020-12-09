South Florida art teacher helps decorate White House Christmas tree

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County art teacher has made it all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Annette Fernandez was chosen to help decorate the main Christmas tree at the White House.

Fernandez teaches art to young children and teens for the City of Pembroke Pines. She worked with others to make sure the tree in the White House blue room sparkled, and it does.

Fernandez was chosen after she wrote a letter to First Lady Melania Trump several months ago.

She made sure Florida was represented with a special Sunshine State ornament on the tree.