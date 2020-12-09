South Florida’s chilly weather expected to get even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida is on track to see its coldest temperatures since January.

Widespread 40s are forecast for Miami-Dade & Broward Counties Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures have been running below normal since high pressure and northwest winds took charge Monday evening, after a strong cold front swept the region.

Miami reported a low temperature of 55 degrees Tuesday and a high of only 64 degrees. That 64 degrees tied the record low maximum temperature for the date, which dated all the way back to 1930.

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal, while low temperatures will be almost 20 degrees cooler than normal.

Local 10 Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis is forecasting a low of 48 degrees for Miami on Wednesday and a low of 46 degrees on Thursday.

“There certainly will be some locations that get colder than that,” Davis said. “It will not be surprising to see some inland neighborhoods dipping to the low 40s. I suppose some of us will even be watching to see if we have falling iguanas.”

The Florida Keys are chilling out too. The upper Keys may be feeling the upper 40s Wednesday morning. Generally speaking, the Keys can expect low temperatures in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

National Weather Service forecasters say:

“Going into Friday, surface high pressure across the eastern continental United States will push eastward into the western Atlantic which will bring back an easterly component to the low-level winds.”

Easterly winds are ‘off the water’ and that ocean influence will allow the air mass over South Florida to moderate.

The cold snap ends just in time for the weekend. Seasonable temperatures return before the next cold front approaches early next week.