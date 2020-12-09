Water main break leaves portion of downtown Miami flooded

Published: December 9, 2020, 7:56 am Updated: December 9, 2020, 8:03 am

MIAMI – A water main break Wednesday morning left a portion of downtown Miami flooded.

The water main break was reported at 201 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Video sent to Local 10 News from a viewer shows cars trying to make their way through the mess.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the water main break or when crews will be able to fix it.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

WATCH: Video shows extensive flooding from water main break in Miami. (Video courtesy of Brian Yusty)