Driver shot at on Julia Tuttle Causeway after leaving party in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz sedan was shot early Thursday while driving on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported just after midnight.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the driver had just gotten on to the westbound lanes of Interstate 195 from Alton Road when an SUV pulled up alongside his car and someone inside fired multiple shots at him.

Camacho said the victim was struck several times in the left leg.

A female passenger inside the Mercedes was not injured.

Camacho said the victim immediately made a U-turn back toward Miami Beach and flagged down an officer on 41st Street.

The victim told authorities he was coming from a private party in Miami Beach at the time, and had not had any altercations with anyone prior to the shooting.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.