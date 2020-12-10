Police: Nail salon owner arrested for selling counterfeit designer face masks

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida business owner was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she was selling counterfeit designer face masks and jewelry at her nail salon in Miami-Dade County.

Dung Nguyen, 41, of Miami, faces a charge of selling counterfeit goods worth more than $20,000.

According to her arrest report, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of goods that were being shipped through Port Miami.

Miami-Dade police said the shipment contained 3,107 face masks and hats with designer trademarking or designer words printed on the items.

The affected companies included Louis Vuitton, Nike, Miami Dolphins, Adidas, Chanel, Gucci, Polo, Christian Dior, Puma and Burberry, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said 519 pieces of counterfeit jewelry were also seized that appeared to be from the following brands: Chanel, Cartier, Van Cleef, Dior, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Gucci.

The items have a retail value of well over $500,000, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, a representative from several of the brands who conducts investigations into intellectual property violations visited Nguyen’s business, Escape Nails and Spa Wax, in an undercover capacity and purchased some of the masks.

Police said the masks were all counterfeit items.

According to the arrest report, officers then went to the business at 8011 NE Fifth Ave. to conduct their own investigation and saw a sign at the register advertising the masks for sale for $5 each.

Nguyen, who owns the salon and whose name was listed as the receiver on the shipping document, was then taken into custody.