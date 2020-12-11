67ºF

Cuba transitions to ‘unification’ of double currency system

People wearing protective face masks amid the spread of the new coronavirus enter a grocery store that accepts U.S. dollars in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 20, 2020. Cuba has expanded the types of stores that accept dollars for payment to include food stores, as part of the governments effort to capture much needed hard currency to shore up the islands ailing economy. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Raul Castro and his protege, Miguel Diaz Canel, the president of Cuba, announced Thursday night they are unifying the island’s double currency system to get rid of the CUC, or the Cuban Convertible Peso, which was pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Starting Jan. 1, the Cuban peso will be the island’s only valid currency and it will have an exchange rate of 24 pesos for every U.S. dollar. This is after more than 25 years of having two national currencies.

Castro, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Diaz Canel made the announcement on the government’s national TV and radio stations. Diaz Canel said the “unification” is not a magic solution to the island’s economic problems, but it will address inefficiencies.

