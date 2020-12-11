Miami Beach woman laughs, tells deputy she wants to go to jail after car chase

MARATHON, Fla. – A 36-year-old Miami Beach driver who, according to police, led deputies on a chase and intentionally crashed into the rear of another car, finally pulled over, but when a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy approached her with his weapon drawn, the woman’s response was not the usual reaction after a police chase. She was laughing and said she wished to go to jail, according to the deputy.

Christine Eliza Dayoub had been speeding in her Mercedes-Benz sedan in the 3000 block of U.S. 1 in Marathon at approximately 7:40 p.m. Thursday when Deputy Corbin Hradecky said he passed the car. Both vehicles were southbound when the Mercedes recklessly swerved around the deputy’s car, causing him, he said, to slam on his brakes.

Police radar clocked the Mercedes traveling at 56 mph in a 35 mph zone. When Hradecky turned on his lights and sirens and attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Dayoub, began waving her middle finger out the window and then went even faster.

Hradecky said the driver began passing other vehicles, swerving onto the shoulder and into oncoming traffic while reaching speeds of 90 mph.

She displayed both middle fingers from the car’s sunroof upon reaching the Seven Mile Bridge. At that point, speeds reached 120 mph and Hradecky stopped the police pursuit for “safety reasons "

He said, however, he watched as Dayoub began tailgating a Tesla and then intentionally crashed her sedan into the rear of the car. The Tesla fishtailed, but the driver was able to keep control of the vehicle and was not injured.

Lower Keys deputies then prepared tire spikes at Mile Marker 35. The driver ended up pulling over at Mile Marker 36 on the Bahia Honda Bridge before reaching the spikes. Hradecky said Dayoub followed the deputy’s instructions and exited the car.

She was laughing, according to the deputy, and said she wished to go to jail, adding she had no reason for driving the way she was driving.

Two synthetic marijuana vape pens were found in the woman’s car.

Dayoub was charged with 3 felony counts and 1 misdemeanor count for aggravated fleeing and eluding with injuries or damage, hit and run and possession of synthetic marijuana. She was taken to jail.