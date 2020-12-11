Miami’s enforcement of pandemic curfew starts again this weekend

MIAMI – Miami’s midnight curfew is back this weekend, so celebrating New Year’s Eve in the city this year could mean having to plan ahead for a sleepover.

Police officers will be enforcing Miami-Dade County’s midnight to 6 a.m. curfew more aggressively in Miami. This is after the city commissioners unanimously agreed on Thursday to start doing so amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Commissioner Joe Carollo, who represents District 3, which includes Little Havana and West Brickell, introduced a resolution after evidence surfaced that some revelers in the city’s nightlife scene were ignoring the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of fines and penalties order has been limiting the city’s punitive measures on violations of coronavirus safety measures since late September.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said officers can issue citations and the county can collect the fines and penalties later.