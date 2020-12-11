Police identify 2 suspects wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police on Friday identified two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting from October as 22-year-old Kimani Brown and 16-year-old Shaniyah Kressin.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Broward Central Bus Terminal at 101 NW First Ave.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Kressin had a brief interaction with the victim across the street from the bus terminal and then walked across the street, where she spoke to Brown.

Authorities said the victim, identified as Devonta Gaines, 28, entered the bus terminal minutes later and was immediately shot by Brown.

Two bystanders were also struck by bullets, authorities said.

According to police, Brown and Kressin were captured on surveillance video getting into a nearby car along the Riverwalk.

All three victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where Gaines later died.

Authorities said the bystanders suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say Brown has ties to the city of Hollywood, while Kressin has ties to Pensacola.

Authorities say Brown is considered armed and dangerous, and “anyone making contact with him is urged to use extreme caution.”

Anyone with information about either suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.