WATCH: Postal worker’s rough mail delivery caught on camera

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Liz Bailly thought her Christmas shopping was finished. And it was, until Thursday night’s special delivery.

“I saw it around 10 something and I said what the …? How can he throw my package?,” Bailly said.

The Fort Lauderdale resident thought the noise that she heard was a neighbor banging until she walked outside and saw a package on the ground.

When she picked it up, she said the electronics inside didn’t sound right.

“I said, ‘Why is it making noise? Shattering . . .Why is it in the floor? They usually put packages at my door,” she said.

So, Bailly went to her camera that was placed inside the window of her apartment and saw just how the special delivery was made.

You can hear the thud and the impact. Remember, the camera was inside the window.

“He just flung the package to the chair that I am sitting on. And it fell and I guess the item cracked,” Bailly said.

Inside the package was an Amazon Alexa Echo Show 5. We asked her if she was comfortable giving the item as a gift.

“No, I’m not,” she said. “I understand it is tough times and the post office is overwhelmed, but you don’t throw the package. He flung it like a frisbee.”

A United States Postal spokesperson said a vast majority of the more than 4 billion packages shipped arrive safely and intact.

“….However, even one mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. We apologize to our customer and will take appropriate measures to ensure this isolated incident does not occur again.”

Bailly said: “If they have done it to me, I’m sure they have done it to other people. And I don’t want that to happen.”

The good news is that Amazon said they will replace the damaged item free of charge..

Local 10 asked a local postal service spokesperson on Friday how many complaints they are investigating involving issues such as this?

We were told that information was not available, but that we could access those numbers through a Freedom Of Information Act request to Washington, D.C.

We have done that — the answer will likely take weeks.