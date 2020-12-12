South Florida felines looking for loving homes are flown to New York

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A group of loving kitty cats from South Florida are heading north in hopes of finding forever homes.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services, along with several other local organizations are sending 22 cats to New Jersey, by way of New York.

Adoption events in South Florida have been few and far between due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cats are flying out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. They’ll join other pets from across the country in White Plains, New York.

From there, they’ll be taken to New Jersey where animal advocate will begin the work of finding them homes.