Pedestrian killed in Plantation after apparent predawn hit and run crash

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police in Broward County were on the scene a possible hit and run that left a pedestrian dead.

It took place early Sunday morning and authorities were still investigating darkness turned to light Sunday.

A stretch of State Road 7 near Northwest 5 Street was blocked off for several hours.

Plantation police officers seen taking pictures in the early morning darkness, where it appears a person was struck by a vehicle and the driver did not stop.

A shoe belonging to the pedestrian seen laying on the ground.

Investigators spray painted portions of the street and walked around looking for signs of car parts or any type of evidence that could lead them to the driver.

The medical examiner’s office arrived after sunrise to examine the pedestrian and remove the body from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.