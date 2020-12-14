Gmail, YouTube down for many people worldwide amid major outage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Several Google services were down worldwide Monday morning amid a major outage for the company.

Most of the issues appeared to be coming from the UK, The Independent reported.

Many people took to Twitter after failing to be able to log into their Gmail accounts, and Google Drive and YouTube, which is also owned by Google, were also down.

Those who were unable to view their email received the following error message: “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.”

It’s unclear when the outage is expected to be fixed.