Task force recommends stricter virus measures for Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Florida recommended stricter measures for stopping the virus including mask wearing at all times in public, increased physical distancing by reducing capacity or closing indoor spaces at restaurants and bars and limiting gatherings outside of immediate households.

The Dec. 6 report obtained by the Center for Public Integrity also urged leaders to begin warning about the risks of gathering during the December holiday season.

Meanwhile, two newspapers last week sued the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis for failing to make public the weekly reports which provide recommendations and snapshots of virus conditions state by state.