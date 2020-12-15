Firefighters help save family’s Christmas after fire leaves 4 homeless

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A group of firefighters came to the rescue of a family of four who lost it all in a fire while they were already struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The family’s two girls are ages 5 and 7. Their mother lost her job. Their father had to use public transportation despite the health risks. And just when they thought things couldn’t get any worse, there was a fire.

They were moving into a duplex in Oakland Park at about 3:30 p.m., on Nov. 30, when flames destroyed almost everything they owned and left them homeless. No one was injured, but the firefighters who responded knew this was a family who desperately needed a hand.

The Oakland Park Fire Rescue Benevolent Association formed a dream team that includes Home Depot, the area’s Kiwanis Club, city staff, and firefighters from Margate and Fort Lauderdale. Even Santa Claus decided to join the effort.

The team donated bicycles and helmets for the girls. They also gift-wrapped other presents so the girls can open them on Christmas Day. They got them a Christmas tree, some furniture, and food, and they surprised them with it all on Tuesday.