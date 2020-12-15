Frontier Airlines adds 6 additional routes from Miami International Airport

MIAMI – Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines will soon be offering six new routes from Miami International Airport, including to four international destinations and two domestic cities, the airline announced Tuesday.

The new routes include: Cancun, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; San Salvador, El Salvador; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Ontario, California; and Orlando, Florida.

The new routes will expand Frontier’s route network at MIA to a total of 27 destinations.

“I’m thrilled that Frontier will be expanding its service at MIA with six additional destinations and a total of 25 more weekly flights,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “With the investment that airlines like Frontier are making in Miami-Dade County, our tourism industry and economy will continue to rebound and recover from the pandemic.”

All of the new routes will be added by April 2021, but Frontier’s three weekly flights to Santo Domingo begin this Thursday.

Flights to and from Orlando begin in February and service between Miami and Cancun starts in March with four weekly flights.

The launch of three weekly flights to Guatemala City will be in April, as well as four weekly flights to San Salvador and four weekly flights to Ontario.

“Frontier’s growth in Miami has been remarkable and these new routes complement our already broad range of destinations,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines said in a statement. “Like all Frontier flights, this new service will adhere to our comprehensive health strategy, including required temperature screenings, mask wearing and enhanced cleaning on every aircraft.”