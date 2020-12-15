Lack of Sony PlayStation 5 consoles causes mayhem in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A lack of Sony PlayStation 5 consoles recently caused a chaotic scene in Doral that left a police officer injured and three arrested.

According to the Dec. 10 police report, Valeria Aguilar was holding a baby when she decided to punch a police officer at about 8:20 p.m., outside of the Walmart Supercenter at 8651 NW 13 Terr.

Aguilar, 24, was upset that the officer was detaining her brother in law Juan Ramirez, 26, after he was shouting at store employees who had announced there were only a few PS5 consoles left.

When the officer was arresting Aguilar, her father, Fredie Aguilar, 47, grabbed the officer by the collar, according to the police report.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel treated the injured police officer and other police officers arrested Aguilar, 24, Aguilar, 47, and Ramirez, who claimed his gold chain was damaged in the mayhem.