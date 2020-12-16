Broward teacher accused of watching porn during online class investigated

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools is investigating a teacher who was allegedly watching porn while teaching a virtual class.

The Miami Herald reported about a video uploaded to Twitter showing the teacher at a desk and looking down when pornographic sounds are heard.

The teacher being investigated is Michael Braeseke, who we’re told is a social science teacher at South Broward High School in Hollywood.

South Broward high school teacher Mr Micheal Braseke watches pornography in class. This teacher is a known pervert who has made inappropriate advances toward students in the past. @SBHSPrincipal How can you let this happen ? pic.twitter.com/gNoly72xcu — elijah ruby (@elijahruby3) December 14, 2020

The school district released a statement to the Herald that read:

“Broward County Public Schools takes all matters and allegations involving the safety of students and staff very seriously. When school leaders were made aware of the alleged teacher misconduct during a virtual class, they took immediate action and began to look into allegations and follow proper protocols prior to social media posts. The incident and allegations were reported to the District’s Special Investigative Unit to initiate an internal investigation. The District and school administration remain committed to the safety and emotional well-being of students.”