Elderly woman wakes up to find car had crashed through her fence

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two vehicles collided early Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, causing one of the vehicles to smash into the front chain-link fence of an elderly woman’s home.

The vehicle also damaged a metal gate surrounding the front porch of the house on Northwest 14th Avenue and 77th Terrace.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the Gladeview neighborhood.

The victim’s relatives told Local 10 News that police may have been chasing a black SUV that collided with the white Hyundai sedan that struck the home.

“I’m laying down and I heard, ‘BAM!’ and my daughter said, ‘Mama, oh Lord, something happened,’” Alice Bedell said.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Miami-Dade police have also not confirmed whether the incident began as a pursuit.