Great demand surrounds annual holiday food basket giveaway in Little Havana

LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. – Sherrie Jones was among the hundreds who waited in her car on Wednesday for a chance to receive a free food basket during a drive-thru distribution event in Miami’s Little Havana.

“A lot of people lost their jobs ... It has been heart wrenching and been a hardship to a lot of families and this is something that’s really helpful,” Jones said about the economic crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones said she was grateful for the organizers: The Latin Chamber of Commerce and Industry of USA, better known as CAMACOL, and the Miami Marlins Foundation.

The two organizations teamed up to be able to distribute 3,000 food baskets at Marlins Park. Each basket is meant to provide a holiday meal for a family of 10. The event’s sponsors include Sedano’s Supermarket, Publix, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Goya, La Fe, Mahatma, Conchita Foods, Flowers Foods, Cafe La Llave Espresso and El Dorado Coffee Roasters.

Pedro Mesa, of Sedano’s Supermarkets, helped to organize the event as a CAMACOL member. He said it is important that everyone in Miami support a charitable effort during this time of need.

“We wanted to make sure that it was done safely but it needed to be done. It needed to be like every year because they need us,” Mesa said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava also volunteered. They are both aware of the growing food insecurity during the pandemic.

“This might not just be about the holiday,” Levine Cava said. “This might be about basic foods for the needs of the families.”

