Big Bus Toy Express makes last stop of the day in Coral Springs

Eric Yutzy, Anchor/Reporter

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Mayte Padron, Community Relations Director

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Local 10 News’ Big Bus Toy Express ended the Toys for Tots mission with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve on Friday night in Coral Springs.

After nine stops in South Florida, four in Miami-Dade County and five in Broward County, Santa Claus’ helpers also teamed up with the Miami Foundation to accept donations online to buy even more toys.

Since 2014, the community has donated more than 84,000 toys through the Big Bus Toy Express’ team to needy children in South Florida. This year with the coronavirus pandemic the mission had more urgency.

