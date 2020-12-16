Police identify suspect who attacked 70-year-old in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police say a 26-year-old homeless man has been identified by detectives as the person who attacked a 70-year-old man for apparently no reason last month.

Reginald Sebastian Huff Jr. is known to frequent the Flamingo Park area and was last seen carrying a dark-colored backpack with a light flower print on it, authorities said.

The attack was captured on surveillance video Nov. 21 outside the Walgreens on Alton Road and 10th Street.

The victim, Cesar Martinez, said he was waiting for his turn to cross the road in South Beach when he was struck from behind. The next thing he knew, he was on the ground bleeding

Martinez briefly lost consciousness and broke his nose when his head hit the pavement. A witness rushed to help Martinez, while another witness followed and filmed the attacker.

“Why did you do that?” The witness asked.

The suspect raised his arms and didn’t say anything.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took Martinez to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Miami Beach police are asking anyone with information about Huff’s whereabouts to call them at 305-673-7900. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.