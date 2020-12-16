Wilton Manors police searching for suspect who attacked elderly woman insider her own home

An elderly woman was assaulted after someone snuck into her home while she took out the trash.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A home invasion and attack on an elderly person has police in Wilton Manors on the hunt.

According to authorities, an unidentified suspect entered into an elderly woman’s Wilton Manors home while she took out the trash.

It happened Monday at approximately 6:40 a.m on the 800 block of Northwest 29th Street.

Police said the suspect began to attack the woman when she came back into her home, causing her to sustain non-life threatening injuries.

“She’s been here for 60 years,” said Karen Watts, the victim’s daughter. “They came up and put a towel over her, shoved her in the shower and punched her in the face at least 10 times.”

The suspect then took some of the woman’s property before fleeing, Winton Manors police said.

Watts said her mother suffered a bruised nose and broken clavicle.

Authorities described the suspect as wearing a black hoodie type sweatshirt, which was tied tightly around their face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wilton Manors Police Det. Sergeant Cohen at (954) 390-2178 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.