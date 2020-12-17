Boyfriend, 2 others face charges in connection with fatal shooting of woman

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three men are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Miami Gardens, and authorities say one of the suspects was her boyfriend.

Patrick Ulysse, 27, Eugene Allen, 28, and Chrishawn Escoffery, 21, face murder charges in connection with the slaying of 27-year-old Valencia Lee Ashley. Records show that Ulysse was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to Ulysee’s arrest report, the victim’s body was discovered Sept. 2 in the bushes of an illegal dumping site at 2900 NW 215th St. in Miami Gardens by a construction crew.

Police said Ashley was wearing her Wing Stop work uniform when her body was found.

Detectives contacted Ashley’s employer and discovered that she was last seen at the business just after midnight on Aug. 31 after she had finished her shift.

According to the arrest report, Allen and Ashley lived together in a trailer on Northwest 79th Street.

Police said Allen was spotted getting out of a Nissan Rogue in the community on Sept. 2 and gave written consent for officers to search the trailer and the vehicle.

Allen denied having any contact with his girlfriend over the last few days, the report stated.

According to the report, a gun was found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle and the gun matched the firearm evidence that was recovered from the scene.

An examination by the medical examiner’s office confirmed that Ashley was shot to death and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said surveillance video obtained from several locations confirmed the suspects’ involvement in the murder, and cellphone records shows that the three suspects were together on the day of the killing.

According to the report, the video shows Escoffery going through the victim’s purse as she was led away from the trailer. The Nissan Rogue was later caught on camera at the dump site, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.