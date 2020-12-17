Man accused of stealing nearly $3,000 in cash from car arrested 3 years later

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – It’s been three years since a victim had nearly $3,000 in cash stolen from their vehicle in Islamorada, but authorities have finally made an arrest.

Eric St. Clair Howard, 21, of Homestead faces charges of burglary, larceny and operating a vehicle with no valid license.

The incident occurred in November 2017.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Howard smashed the window of a locked Kia in the 200 block of East Carroll Street and stole a total of $2,700 in cash from inside.

Linhardt said blood samples were collected at the scene and a witness reported seeing a young man looking into the vehicle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified detectives in March 2018 that the blood samples taken at the scene came from Howard.

Warrants were issued for Howard’s arrest, but he had not been found until Thursday morning.

According to Linhardt, Deputy Joel Torres stopped a car being driven by Howard at 6 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 102.

After discovering that Howard was wanted by detectives, the deputy took Howard to jail.