Massage therapist accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massage therapist who was hired to perform massages for a Miami-Dade County family last week was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he molested one of the family members -- a 14-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, Cristian Mauricio Ramirez, 39, was massaging the victim when he began to fondle her breast and vagina under her clothes.

Police said the victim’s age was verified by her mother and Ramirez was located at his home and taken to a police station for questioning.

According to authorities, Ramirez told detectives he massaged the teen’s legs close to her private area and may have touched her vagina.

He was arrested on one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.