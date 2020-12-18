BSO: 4 people, including 2 gang members arrested, plus weapons and drugs part of sweep

From top left clockwise, Markei Florence, Keith Christian, and Amon Dershod-Simmons were arrested in Broward County along with one other person, Claude Vile, as part of a probation sweep.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Four people, of which two are documented gang members, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office, were arrested, along with several high-powered weapons, a bulletproof vest and illegal drugs confiscated as part of a massive crime sweep of southern Broward County.

BSO said they worked in cooperation with local, state and federal law enforcement partners in the operation to make sure that gang members and violent offenders were complying with the terms of their probation. They did find at least four people who were not.

Markei Florence, 28, and Amon Rah Dershod-Simmons, 21, who deputies identified as two “documented gang members,” were arrested at a residence in Miramar. Florida Department of Corrections arrested two other men, Keith Christian, 34, and Claude Vile, 25, in separate cases.

Florence and Dershod-Simmons each face a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Florence was also arrested for violation of probation. Inside the residence, deputies recovered a total of four guns, including two rifles, a shotgun and a revolver.

Christian was arrested for violation of probation. He was found in possession of a handgun, bulletproof vest, ammunition and evidence of identity theft at a residence in Hallandale Beach.

Vile was arrested for violation of probation. Deputies recovered crack cocaine, cannabis and dozens of rounds of ammunition at a residence in Hollywood.

The arrests were made Dec. 10, according to BSO