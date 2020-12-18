Hialeah giving out $250 grocery gift cards to help families in need

HIALEAH, Fla. – Lines were starting to form early Friday for the distribution of 5,000 grocery gift cards worth $250 apiece to Hialeah residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution begins at 8 a.m. at Hialeah Park Racing and Casino (100 E 32nd Street) and is only for Hialeah residents. When arriving, they must have their applications filled out and bring a copy of their Florida Driver’s License or ID, and the original ID card.

The gift cards are redeemable at Fresco Y Mas or Sedano’s Supermarket.

For more information, and links to the application in English and Spanish, click here.