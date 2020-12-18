Miami Beach announces grocery gift card giveaway before Christmas

A grocery card giveaway similar to the ones in Miami is coming to Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach will be distributing $100 Publix gift cards to 1,000 residents suffering financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

The distributions will take place Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Miami Beach Police Department Headquarters (1130 Washington Avenue) and at 3 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Avenue).

It is first-come, first-served, and 500 gift cards will be given out at each location.

Eligibility requirements:

Proof of Miami Beach residency in the form of a driver’s license or other photo ID with a city address.

Eligible households must earn less than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) or $51,200 per year for a single-person household.

Residents must present a signed application attesting financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to print and sign their application prior to arrival to reduce wait times. Applications will not be accepted online or via mail.

A maximum of one gift card per household will be distributed.

Further info can be found at www.miamibeachfl.gov under “Events.”