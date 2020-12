AVENTURA, Fla. – Police officers closed streets and a public park while dealing with a barricaded subject who eventually surrendered on Friday afternoon in Aventura.

Officers closed Founders Park at 3105 NE 190th St. They also redirected traffic on West Country Club Drive from the William Lehman Causeway to 190th Street.

The subject walked out of an apartment about 5:25 p.m. and no one was injured, police said.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.