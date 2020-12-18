Thieves targeting Fort Lauderdale luxury shops, police say

Fort Lauderdale police say this suspect seen on surveillance was involved in multiple thefts downtown.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are trying to track down a group of thieves accused of working together to steal high-end clothing and watches from downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The suspects — described by city police as Hispanic males between 20 and 30 years old — hit two businesses along East Las Olas Boulevard for a total loss of nearly $100,000 in merchandise, investigators say.

Detectives believe they are responsible for incidents reported on Aug. 27, Dec. 1, and Dec. 7, and could also be involved in a robbery Nov. 10 in Delray Beach.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Detective J. Vasquez at 954-828-5645.

Fort Lauderdale police released this photo of a suspect they say was involved in multiple thefts downtown. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)