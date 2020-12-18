58ºF

Thieves targeting Fort Lauderdale luxury shops, police say

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Fort Lauderdale police say this suspect seen on surveillance was involved in multiple thefts downtown.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are trying to track down a group of thieves accused of working together to steal high-end clothing and watches from downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The suspects — described by city police as Hispanic males between 20 and 30 years old — hit two businesses along East Las Olas Boulevard for a total loss of nearly $100,000 in merchandise, investigators say.

Detectives believe they are responsible for incidents reported on Aug. 27, Dec. 1, and Dec. 7, and could also be involved in a robbery Nov. 10 in Delray Beach.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Detective J. Vasquez at 954-828-5645.

Fort Lauderdale police released this photo of a suspect they say was involved in multiple thefts downtown.
Fort Lauderdale police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in multiple thefts downtown.
