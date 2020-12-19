Coronavirus crisis: Thousands receive aid during events in Hialeah, Overtown

MIAMI – Private and public efforts in Miami-Dade County this week aimed to continue to provide food to the unemployed. And with Christmas approaching, gifts for children were also a priority.

Hialeah and Miami’s Overtown neighborhood are among the most-hard-hit areas during the coronavirus pandemic’s economic crisis.

In Hialeah, the drivers who spent Thursday night at Hialeah Park Racing & Casino were the first to receive a $250 gift card from the city during a drive-thru event on Friday.

Cars line up for grocery gift cards in Hialeah

The city distributed 5,000 cards redeemable at Sedano’s or Fresco y Más grocery stores in South Florida, according to Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

In Overtown, the neighborhood’s favorite Santa Claus’ assistant, Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, was also working on Friday.

Mourning was part of a team that contributed to a drive-thru event outside of the Theodore R. and Thelma A. Gibson Charter School, 1698 NW 4th Ave.

