PortMiami team helps to fight hunger in Miami’s Overtown area

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. – Meka Hamilton Beasley helps to load and unload cargo onto ships at PortMiami where cargo activity has been doing well while its cruise terminal faces devastating limitations.

On Monday, Beasley and about two dozen other members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union teamed up with Farm Share, which delivered a semi-truck full of fresh food to Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Beasly, a member of ILWU’s Local 1416, said the coronavirus pandemic has taught everyone the importance of prioritizing resources to be prepared for the possibility of a crisis.

“When you do work, save your money for a rainy day and it’s stormy right now,” Beasly said.

The PortMiami-Farm Share drive-thru event at the Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 245 NW 8th St., came as economists wait on the Federal Reserve and Congress to make decisions on much-needed aid.

Not extending unemployment benefits this month will leave about 9 million people hurting nationwide. This is at a time when more than 50 million people are experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization.

U.S. Census reports one in six adults in South Florida are experiencing food insecurity. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Although the short-term economic outlook is worsening with the current resurgence of the coronavirus and the possibility of new restrictions, there was hope on Monday when Gov. Ron DeSantis launched Florida’s new coronavirus vaccine campaign.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said the travel and tourism-dependent economy remains vulnerable, so she is gathering a group of experts to look at ways to diversify the area’s economic growth.

Related links