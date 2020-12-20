Police in Miami investigating deadly shooting outside Little River gas station

MIAMI – A man was shot and killed outside a Miami gas station early Sunday morning.

Police placed yellow evidence markers on the outdoor countertop at the Chevron gas station convenience store on Northwest 79th Street near North Miami Avenue in Miami’s Little River neighborhood.

Authorities received the 911 call around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive while suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue workers pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police in Miami investigate a deadly shooting outside a Chevron gas station. (WPLG)

An employee of the gas station that did not want to give his name described what he saw to Local 10′s Madeleine Wright.

“When I found out who it was, that’s what made me be like ‘Oh my God’ because I knew who that man is,” the employee said. “He’s a good man. He comes in, he’s goofy, he laughs, he talks to everybody. Everybody in the neighborhood knows him.”

Police have not released the victim’s identity, or any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.