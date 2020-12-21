Fort Lauderdale police looking for shooter in weekend killing

John Christopher Watson (pictured) was shot dead in Fort Lauderdale a few days shy of his 46th birthday, police say. They are searching for the shooter.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for the person who killed a man about to celebrate his 46th birthday.

John Christopher Watson, who was to turn 46 on Christmas Eve, was shot multiple times at about 12:21 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, investigators say.

Watson was walking along Northwest 3rd Avenue when the male suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, Fort Lauderdale police say.

Watson, who lived in the city, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sergeant Steve Novak at 954-828-5556 or call Broward County CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.