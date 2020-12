HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Local 10 News is learning of a possible officer-involved shooting in Homestead. The shooting happened near the shooting happened at East Mowry Drive and U.S. 1 around 10:24 p.m.

No information has been released on what led up to the shooting or if anyone is injured.

Assignment desk editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.