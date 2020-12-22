Broward County announces holiday curfew, including for Christmas and New Year’s Eve

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Many people are still planning holiday get togethers despite the surge in new cases of COVID-19.

That led to Broward County leaders meeting to consider a Christmas holiday curfew.

After a conference call with mayors representing cities across the county, Broward Mayor Steve Geller is planning to sign an order Wednesday to impose a curfew for the holidays.

The curfew would run Dec. 25 though Jan. 4 from midnight to 5am. The two exceptions are Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when the curfew will begin at 1am.

“Have your champagne toast at midnight, and still get home in time for the curfew,” Geller said.

Broward County curfew proposal. (WPLG)

Unlike Miami-Dade, Broward county lifted its curfew in the fall, although restaurants in the county have had to stop serving alcohol at midnight.

According to Geller, the county saw a spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving and the Memorial healthcare system is reporting an increase in patients.

“We’re begging people not to get together in large numbers. As I have said, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

But not all mayors agree with imposing a curfew.

On the conference call, Fort Lauderdale mayor Dean Trantalis called the curfew a draconian measure and would have the unintended consequence of forcing people inside, where medical experts say the virus is transmitted more easily.