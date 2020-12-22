Despite warnings from health experts and new COVID-19 strain, high volume of travelers expected at South Florida’s major airports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Travelers are flying in and out of South Florida’s airports, trying to spend time with family for the holidays.

This is despite repeated warnings from health leaders about a spike in the spread of COVID-19 cases, and amid talks of another curfew in Broward County.

1.1 million travelers are expected at Miami International Airport between now and Jan. 6.

Further north at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, around 940,000 people are expected through Jan. 3.

While those numbers seem high, it represents less than half the amount of travelers from a year ago.

This comes amid growing concerns regarding a new strain of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom, which has already been detected in Australia, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark.

It’s prompted over 40 countries to ban travelers to and from the UK.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked airlines with UK travelers entering the US to require negative tests. So far, British airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic have agreed.

The United States, however, has not.